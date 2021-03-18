 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Longview: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Longview folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News