This evening in Longview: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Longview folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Longview area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The Longview are…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Longview area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees toda…
Longview's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree w…
Folks in the Longview area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening's outlook for Longview: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Longview people will see temperatures in the 6…
Longview people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Longview: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Longview area. The fo…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be…