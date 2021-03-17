 Skip to main content
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

For the drive home in Longview: A few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Longview people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

