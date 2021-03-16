 Skip to main content
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

This evening's outlook for Longview: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Longview folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

