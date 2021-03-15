This evening in Longview: Rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
