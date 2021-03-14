Longview's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Wind…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Longview area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast…
Folks in the Longview area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening's outlook for Longview: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Longview people will see temperatures in the 6…
Longview's evening forecast: A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
This evening in Longview: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Longview area. The fo…
Folks in the Longview area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The Longview are…
For the drive home in Longview: Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Winds should be ca…