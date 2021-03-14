 Skip to main content
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Longview's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

