Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Longview's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Longview area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.