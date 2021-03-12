Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

This evening's outlook for Longview: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Longview people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.