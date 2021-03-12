 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Longview: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Longview people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News