This evening in Longview: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Longview area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
