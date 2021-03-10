Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Longview's evening forecast: A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Longview area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.