Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
