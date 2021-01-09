Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

This evening's outlook for Longview: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Saturday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.