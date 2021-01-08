Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

For the drive home in Longview: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Longview area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.