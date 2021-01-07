Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

This evening's outlook for Longview: Mostly cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Longview folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.