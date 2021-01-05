 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Longview's evening forecast: Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

