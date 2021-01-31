 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

Local Weather

