For the drive home in Longview: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
Longview people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degr…
Temperatures in Longview will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…