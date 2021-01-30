 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

For the drive home in Longview: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

