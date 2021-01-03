 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Longview's evening forecast: Rain. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

