 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Longview: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News