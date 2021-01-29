This evening's outlook for Longview: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
