This evening in Longview: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Longview will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
