Longview's evening forecast: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
