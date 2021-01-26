 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

