Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

This evening's outlook for Longview: Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

