Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM PST until SUN 1:00 PM PST. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

