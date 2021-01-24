Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM PST until SUN 1:00 PM PST. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degr…
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Tod…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees…
This evening in Longview: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Friday. The for…