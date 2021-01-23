Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

This evening's outlook for Longview: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.