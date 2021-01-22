 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Longview: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News