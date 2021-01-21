 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Longview's evening forecast: Rain. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

