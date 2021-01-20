Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
