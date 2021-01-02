Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

For the drive home in Longview: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Longview folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.