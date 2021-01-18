 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

This evening's outlook for Longview: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Longview folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

