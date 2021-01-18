This evening's outlook for Longview: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Longview folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Longview will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't…
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degree…
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Winds…
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. The…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Longview: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …