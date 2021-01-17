This evening in Longview: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Longview temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
