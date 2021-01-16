 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Longview: Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News