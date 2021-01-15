Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Longview folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
