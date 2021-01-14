 Skip to main content
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

This evening in Longview: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Longview temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

Local Weather

