Longview's evening forecast: A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from WED 3:13 AM PST until WED 11:54 PM PST. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
