 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Longview: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, Longview temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News