This evening's outlook for Longview: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, Longview temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
