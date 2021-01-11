This evening in Longview: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
