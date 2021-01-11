 Skip to main content
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

This evening in Longview: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

