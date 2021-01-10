 Skip to main content
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

For the drive home in Longview: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Longview Sunday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

