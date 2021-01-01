This evening in Longview: Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Longview folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
