Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2020 in Longview, WA

Today in Longview, WA, expect cloudy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 67 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 55. There is a 30 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:55 am; sunset will be at 7:13 pm. Currently, the temperature is 61; it feels like 61. Wind speed is clocking in at 0 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 72. The low will be 53. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation expected.