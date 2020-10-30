 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2020 in Longview, WA

Longview people will see temperatures in the 60s today. 64 degrees is expected to be the high for today. A 44-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is likely today, as the forecast is calling for a 60% chance of precipitation. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today. Forecast models show 8 mph SSE wind conditions Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

