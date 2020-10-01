Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2020 in Longview, WA

Today in Longview, WA, expect fair conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 75 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 55. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 7:09 am; sunset will be at 6:52 pm. Currently, the temperature is 61; it feels like 61. Wind speed is clocking in at 2 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 81. The low will be 55. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation expected.