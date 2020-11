Folks in the Longview area will see highs in the 60s today. Today's high temperature will be around 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected today. Forecasting models show an 80% chance of precipitation. The Longview area should see a light breeze. Winds are expected to clock in at 10 miles per hour, coming from . For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.