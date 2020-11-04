Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2020 in Longview, WA

Today's highs will be in the 50s. Locals could see temperatures up to 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is likely today, as the forecast is calling for a 60% chance of precipitation. There is a 0% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Longview area should see a light breeze. SSE winds at 8 mph are expected. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.