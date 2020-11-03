Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2020 in Longview, WA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Longview area. Today's high temperature will be around 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 today. Rain is likely today, as the forecast is calling for a 60% chance of precipitation. Most likely, the area will seem rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today. The forecast is showing SSE winds, clocking in at 8 mph For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.