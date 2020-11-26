 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News