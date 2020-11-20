 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Longview, WA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

