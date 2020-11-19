 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News