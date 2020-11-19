Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Longview, WA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Longview area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
