 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2020 in Longview, WA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2020 in Longview, WA

{{featured_button_text}}

Longview residents should expect temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures are projected to reach 49 degrees this afternoon. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50 chance of rain. Winds are expected to clock in at 1 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News