Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Longview, WA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

