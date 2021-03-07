Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Longview, WA
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
